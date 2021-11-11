The Central Arkansas volleyball program and head coach John Newberry solidified their ranks by adding four more Sugar Bears to their young squad.
With one of UCA's biggest recruiting classes last year with seven, the Sugar Bears cut that size down to nearly half as youth is their goal for the 2022 season. Athleticism and having a solid vision on the court were two key attributes that this class brings in, which will pair nicely with the current freshman's added experience.
The commits are outside hitter Samantha Cousins from Houston, Texas; defensive specialist Trinity Hamilton from Bentonville High School from Bentonville; libero/defensive specialist Alexis McDaniel from The Woodlands, Texas; and setter Caylan Koons from Har-Ber High School in Springdale.
Women’s Soccer
The UCA women's soccer team announces the addition of seven student-athletes for its 2021 signing class. Consisting of two forwards, two midfielders and three defenders, this class looks to bring depth to a team that finished tied for first in the ASUN West in its first season in the conference.
Lea Duus Madsen joins the team from Morud, Denmark, coming in as the lone international player in the class. As a striker, she brings plenty of scoring potential, finishing as a top-two scorer in multiple ranges of competition while in Europe.
One of three players from Arkansas, Rylee Ellis brings in experience as a center back, garnering captain status for two years in high school and three years with her club team.
A two-time all-district player out of Flowermound, Texas, Nina Mazzola joins the Bears following an impressive high school and club career.
Marleigh Moss brings toughness to UCA, earning multiple 6A All-District Honorable Mentions on her high school team's backline.
Tristyn Pavatt, a hometown recruit, arrives at Central Arkansas after a career that saw her earn multiple championships.
The third recruit from Arkansas, Emma Rehm joins the Bears after an accomplished club career with incoming teammate Pavatt.
A defender by trade while at Little Elm High School, Ava Ronsky looks to bolster a defense that recorded seven shutouts during the 2021 season.
Softball
Central Arkansas softball announces its six-person signing class, as the signing period opened Wednesday. The class consists of four infielders, including two catchers, going along with a pair of outfielders. Included in the group are student-athletes from five states, snagging commitments from Texas to Ohio for head coach Jenny Parsons' first recruiting class at the helm.
A four-year varsity letterman, Colleen Bare was an all-conference and all-district first team selection in 2021, leading her team to a district championship and a regional runner-up finish. Ally Callahan joins the Bears from Hernando, Mississippi, playing high school softball at Hernando High School.
Ranked 179th by Extra Innings Softball, Erin Michael chose Central Arkansas after stellar play at Gardner Edgerton HS in Gardner, Kansas.
Carsen Ransdell has put together an impressive high school career, lettering in three sports, softball, basketball and volleyball.
Joining UCA from Moore, Oklahoma, Gracie St. Hilaire attended Moore High School.
From right down the road in North Little Rock, Janiah Wilson was a high school All-American at North Little Rock High School, garnering all kinds of awards for her trophy case.
