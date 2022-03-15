University of Central Arkansas sophomore pitcher Jesse Barker was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week on Monday after earning a win and a save in two appearances last week.
Against Little Rock on Wednesday at Bear Stadium, the right hander from Benton, went a career-high 6.2 innings, striking out four and allowing just four hits and no runs.
Barker had a career-high 95 pitches. Against UT Martin on Saturday, he pitched the final two innings of UCA's come-from-behind 13-10 victory, striking out three and allowing just one hit and no runs.
For the week, Barker had a 0.00 ERA, allowed opposing hitters a .156 batting average and just one extra-base hit, a double by Little Rock.
The Bears open ASUN Conference play for the first time this weekend in Louisville, Kentucky, taking on the Bellarmine Knights.
