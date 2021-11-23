Bears knock off Golden Eagles 70-67
The University of Central Arkansas Bears are officially 1-0 on Scottie Pippen Court.
The Bears jumped out to a 38-21 halftime lead, then held on to knock off the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 70-67 in Saturday’s debut of the new court, named for UCA’s most famous alumnus and six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls.
UCA (1-3) used stellar defense and balanced scoring to beat ORU, which lost to Arkansas in the NCAA Sweet 16 last season. The Bears held ORU’s leading scorer Max Abmas to just 8 points on 3-of-18 shooting. ORU’s Issac McBride, from Baptist Prep in Little Rock, made up much of the difference for the Golden Eagles (2-2), scoring 25 points, including 21 in the second half.
But the Bears scored just enough in the second half, including five free throws in the final 8.8 seconds from junior transfer Darious Hall and Collin Cooper. Hall led the Bears with 19 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds as UCA won the battle of the boards 44-37. UCA freshman guard Camren Hunter of Bryant added 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Cooper scored 13 points, including a huge stretch of three consecutive three-pointers in the first half.
“It was great. I wasn’t sure how we were going to handle it because we’re not accustomed to playing at home this early in the season,” said UCA head coach Anthony Boone. “But our guys were so energetic, so excited to be playing at home, excited for the new court. The atmosphere was electric, it was an incredible environment.”
UCA trailed 17-13 with 9:34 left in the first half before the Bears put together a 25-4 run to close out the half. UCA was 6 of 14 (42.9 percent) from three-point range in the half, including five straight by Cooper (3), Camren Hunter and Jaxson Baker over a 2:30 span that pushed a 21-17 lead to 36-21.
Abmas, who averaged 24.5 points per game a year ago, went 0 for 12 in the opening, and missed his first 15 field goal attempts. ORU was 1 of 10 from three-point range at halftime and finished 6 of 28 (21.4 percent).
“Our guys were locked in defensively, that was mostly what it was,” said Boone. “We did make some shots, which was great because we haven’t done that very well yet this year. But it was defense and rebounding, that’s what got it for us.”
The Golden Eagles fought back behind McBride in the second half and got to within 52-50 with 6:00 minutes left. UCA then scored eight straight points, with baskets from four different players (Hall, Cooper, Hunter, Eddy Kayouloud). McBride’s two free throws with 9.1 seconds left made it a one-point game at 68-67 but Cooper’s final two free throws sealed it. Abmas then missed twice at the line with 2 seconds left.
“The situations we were in there at the end, we practice those over and over,” said Boone. “And we can’t simulate the game as much in practice, but the guys were accustomed to it and they were comfortable. It was great to see them step and make all those free throws.”
Hall, who played previously at Arkansas and DePaul, had been through stressful situations before. His 16 rebounds was his season-high by six and gives him 26 in his last two games.
“It’s huge for us,” Boone said of Hale’s play. “No. 1, how he rebounded for us today. Darious always talks about how well he jumps and I told him I haven’t seen that yet. But today he was really feeling it. He had a lot of energy and was making plays defensively and on the offensive end. That was huge. A lot of times it was right at the right time for us.”
UCA hits the road for three games in three days at New Orleans, playing the host Privateers on Wednesday, Virginia Military Institute on Thursday and Presbyterian on Friday.
Women’s basketball earns win over Louisiana Monroe
The Sugar Bears basketball team turned in another stifling defensive performance at home Saturday afternoon, defeating the ULM Warhawks 62-41. Junior Lucy Ibeh posted her first double-double of the season in the win, notching 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Senior Hannah Langhi added 17 of her own, while Jayla Cody reached double-figures for the second time this season.
“I thought we played pretty unselfishly today,” Head coach Sandra Rushing said of the win. “We beat a really good team today, and we did it as a team.”
After a dominating first quarter in which UCA built a double-digit lead, the Warhawks pulled within six to close the first half. A refocused Central Arkansas pulled away in the second half, never leaving any doubt down the stretch.
The Sugar Bears launched off to an 8-0 start, getting four quick points from Cody, establishing both a strong defensive game plan while also working hard to get inside the paint on offense. The run reached as much as 12-2 before the Louisiana Monroe offense started to find its groove, and the Warhawks scored seven of their 11 first quarter points in the final four minutes. UCA led 20-11 after the first stanza.
Central Arkansas’ offense slowed considerably in the second, but the defense remained intense as in the first. Ibeh added four more points to her total, reaching eight at the halfway mark. The lead stood at six points at the halfway break, 29-23.
Experience took over in the third quarter, as Ibeh and Langhi powered their way to baskets in the quarter. The duo combined for 15 of the 24 UCA points and eight rebounds, outscoring the opposition by themselves. It was during the third that Ibeh grabbed her tenth rebound, clinching the double-double with time to spare. On the other end, the defense allowed just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.
Once in the fourth quarter, the defense locked down the Warhawks, limiting them to 10 points on just two field goals. In all, the second half fell 33-18 in favor of the Sugar Bears. The UCA defense held Louisiana Monroe to just 5-of-26 shooting, a 19.2 percent clip, using stifling defense at the rim to pull away for their second win of the season.
The Sugar Bears stay at home for the next couple of games, playing Alcorn State next Tuesday. Tip-off against the Braves is set for 7 p.m. at the Farris Center.
