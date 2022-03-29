ATLANTA, Georgia – After a dominant week in the circle, redshirt sophomore Kayla Beaver was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week. It marks the fifth time the pitcher has won a weekly award, her first in the ASUN.
Beaver was lights out in her four appearances this past week, with three starts and one appearance in relief.
All three of her starts were for complete games, two of them shutout performances.
Against Florida Atlantic on Tuesday, the Jackson, Tennessee, native allowed just one hit against the Owls, striking out six in the process.
In her two starts against Kennesaw State, Beaver allowed just one earned run, striking out 11 batters while allowing a .172 batting average.
Additionally, the sophomore allowed just one extra base hit, giving up just one double, with the rest of the Kennesaw State hits just registering as singles.
The week of success brings Beaver to 12-3 on the season, helping the Bears to a 19-11 record, with a 4-2 record in the team's first season in the ASUN.
Her two wins against the Owls gave Central Arkansas its first series win as a member of the ASUN, coming in a three-game sweep.
Up next for the Bears is a road trip back to the Sunshine state, where the team will play a three-game set against North Florida on Saturday and Sunday.
Baseball
University of Central Arkansas' Tyler Cleveland was named the ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday after a stellar outing Friday.
Cleveland, a sophomore right-hander from East End, tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout in UCA's 2-0 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons at Bear Stadium.
It was UCA's first of two consecutive complete-game shutouts on the weekend, as Jesse Barker added another two-hitter on Saturday in a 6-0 victory.
Cleveland went the distance Friday, allowing just two hits (both singles), striking out eight and walking none.
He faced just five batters over the minimum and threw 111 pitches as UCA won its second consecutive ASUN series 2-1.
For the weekend, UCA's pitching staff sported a 0.67 ERA, allowing just two earned runs in 27 innings.
UCA played Tuesday at Arkansas State before hitting the road for an ASUN series this weekend at North Alabama in Florence, Alabama.
