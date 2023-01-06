Central Arkansas Bears Basketball vs Idaho State Wildcats

Central Arkansas coach Anthony Boone had successful heart surgery this week and will be away from the team for an indefinite period of time.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

University of Central Arkansas men’s basketball coach Anthony Boone underwent successful heart surgery on Thursday and will be out indefinitely, according to Dr. Brad Teague, UCA’s director of athletics.

Boone, in his fourth season as the Bears’ head coach and his ninth overall at UCA, missed the Bears’ home game against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday night at the Farris Center. Associate head coach Jeff Price and assistant coaches Brock Widders and John Cranford are leading the program in his absence.

