Central Arkansas Bears Football vs JSU Gamecocks

Central Arkansas receiver Myles Butler is the ASUN Freshman of the Week for his peformance against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

University of Central Arkansas wide receiver Myles Butler earned his second ASUN Conference weekly football award on Monday when he was named the Freshman of the Week by the league.

Butler, 6-foot-2, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Montgomery, Ala., is UCA’s 13th weekly award winner this season.

