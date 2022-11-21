University of Central Arkansas wide receiver Myles Butler earned his second ASUN Conference weekly football award on Monday when he was named the Freshman of the Week by the league.
Butler, 6-foot-2, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Montgomery, Ala., is UCA’s 13th weekly award winner this season.
Butler caught five passes for a career-high 120 yards in Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State. He finished the season with 22 receptions for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
Butler was also the ASUN Freshman of the Week after the North Alabama game when he had two receptions for 117 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.