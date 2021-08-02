NORMAN, Oklahoma – The Golf Coaches Association of America announced its yearly Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars on Friday.
The Central Arkansas men's golf team was represented by Blaine Calhoon and Nate Jolly.
Calhoon finished the season with an average round score of 75.52 and a relative to par score of 3.76. His highest finish was tied for 13th at the JT Poston Invitational. He recorded a season-low round of 68 (-4) at the La Tour Intercollegiate.
He has a GPA of 3.8 while in the pursuit of a degree in general business.
Jolly led the team with an average round score of 75.00 and a team-best 3.21 score relative to par. He won the Golf Coast Collegiate with a tournament score of 140 (-4).
He shot a season-low 68 (-4) on two separate occasions, once at the Gulf Coast Collegiate and the Little Rock Intercollegiate. He has a 3.8 GPA in the pursuit of a degree in insurance and risk management.
UCA opens the 2021-22 campaign Sept. 11, in Choudrant, Louisiana, for the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana Tech.
The tournament will take place at the Squire Creek Country Club.
