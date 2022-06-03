University of Central Arkansas pitcher Tyler Cleveland was named a second-team NCAA Division I All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday, his third All-America honor in the past two seasons.
Cleveland, a sophomore right hander from East End (Sheridan High School), was a third-team All-American and a freshman All-American last season by Collegiate Baseball.
Cleveland was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Year last month after putting together a 7-2 record with a 2.93 ERA, with a league-best 101 strikeouts.
He started 14 games as UCA's Friday night starter, had four complete games and struck out at least five batters 11 times, including a career-high 12 against Jacksonville State and 10 twice.
Cleveland, who was the Southland Conference Relief Pitcher of the Year in 2021, has 192 career strikeouts, placing him in the Top 5 in UCA history in just two seasons with the Bears.
His seven victories tied for the ASUN lead and his ERA was third-best in the conference in UCA's first venture through the league.
