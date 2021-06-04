University of Central Arkansas freshman pitcher Tyler Cleveland was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday.
Cleveland, a right-hander from Sheridan High School, finished the season with nine saves and six victories over 23 appearances.
Cleveland struck out 84 batters in just 66.2 innings with only 15 walks.
Opposing batters hit .198 against him. He was named the Southland Conference Relief Pitcher of the Year last week.
Cleveland, the only player from the SLC named to any of the All-America teams, ranked second in the SLC in ERA, third in opponent batting average, fourth in saves and fifth in strikeouts.
In his lone start of the season against Stephen F. Austin, Cleveland tossed a complete game, three-hit shutout, striking out a career-high 12 batters in UCA's 9-0 victory.
The strikeout total was the best by a UCA pitcher this season.
Also that week, Cleveland earned a pair of saves in wins over Arkansas State and SFA.
In all, he totaled 12 innings and struck out 18 and did not allow a run.
Cleveland's save total of nine is tied for the third-best in school history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.