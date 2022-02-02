University of Central Arkansas pitcher Tyler Cleveland has been named to the 2022 preseason All-ASUN baseball team announced Wednesday.
Cleveland, a sophomore right hander from East End (Sheridan High School), was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection and the SLC Relief Pitcher of the Year a year ago.
He earned third-team All-America honors and Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball.
Cleveland finished the season with nine saves and six victories over 23 appearances.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder struck out 84 batters in just 66.2 innings with only 15 walks.
Opposing batters hit .198 against him. Cleveland ranked second in the SLC in earned-run average, third in opponent batting average, fourth in saves and fifth in strikeouts.
In his lone start of the season against Stephen F. Austin, Cleveland tossed a complete game, three-hit shutout, striking out a career-high 12 batters in UCA’s 9-0 victory.
The strikeout total was the best by a UCA pitcher last season.
Also that week, Cleveland earned a pair of saves in wins over Arkansas State and SFA.
In all, he totaled 12 innings and struck out 18 and did not allow a run.
Cleveland’s save total of nine is tied for the third-best for a career in school history.
He is slated to be a starting pitcher this season for the Bears, who open the 2022 season under head coach Nick Harlan with a three-game series against Missouri State on Feb. 18-20 at Bear Stadium in Conway.
