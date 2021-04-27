University of Central Arkansas' Tyler Cleveland was named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday after a stellar week for the Bears.
Cleveland, a freshman from Sheridan, won two games and earned a save as the Bears finished the week 4-1, including a 3-1 Southland Conference series victory over Stephen F. Austin at Bear Stadium.
Cleveland totaled 12 innings over three appearances and struck out 18 batters and did not allow a run.
He picked up his team-high sixth save last Tuesday against Arkansas State, going two innings and striking out four and allowing just one hit.
In UCA's extra-inning win over SFA on Friday, Cleveland tossed one hitless inning with a pair of strikeouts to earn the victory.
Cleveland came back Sunday with his first career start and went the distance, striking out a career-high 12 batters and allowing only three singles over nine scoreless innings in UCA's 9-0 shutout.
The strikeout total was the best for a UCA pitcher this season and topped his own previous career high of six.
For the week, Cleveland had a 0.00 ERA and opponents hit just .100 against him.
