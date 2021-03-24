The Southland Conference announced its weekly Hitter of the Week and Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Jaylee Engelkes earned SLC Hitter of the Week after a stellar weekend for Central Arkansas.
She was a force to be reckoned with at the plate with a 6 for 8 weekend.
She drove in eight runs and walked three times, and only got out twice all weekend.
She led the team with a .750 batting average and a slugging percentage of 1.500, and produced three doubles and blasted a home run.
The Bears return to the field Friday for a three-game series against Sam Houston. First pitch from Farris Field is scheduled for 5 p.m.
"I'm so happy for Jaylee,” coach David Kuhn said. “She has worked so hard the past two and a half years. She did a very good job for us as a DP last season and she has carried us the past two weeks."
CBC Honors
For the second consecutive week, two different Central Baptist College Mustangs from two different sports took home American Midwest Conference athlete of the week honors.
Ally Swaim of CBC track, and Will Hodges of CBC baseball, were selected from amongst their peers as the AMC's outstanding athletes in their sports.
Swaim won two different times over the weekend in the 100-meter hurdles.
On Friday at the Carey Outdoor Challenge, Swaim posted a time of 14.78 to not only win the event, but qualify for NAIA Track Nationals for the second time, beating the 'B' standard mark.
On Saturday, Swaim bested her time from Friday, running a 14.64 at the NextEra Energy Harding Invitational, setting a new personal record for the year and posting what was, at the time, the best time in the nation in the 100-meter hurdles.
Her time is now in second place at the time of this writing.
Hodges had a huge weekend to help CBC capture three out of four from Hannibal-LaGrange.
Hodges went 7 of 15 on the weekend with two homers and seven RBI while also scoring four runs.
He is now hitting over .500 this season with eight home runs and a team-high 29 RBI.
