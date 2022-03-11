The University of Central Arkansas Bears track and field teams had a strong finish to its indoor season with many personal records set.
While being an athlete, these runners are also students and many showed academic success throughout the season.
For the 2022 indoor season, Julian Haessner, a graduate student from Berka, Germany, has been recognized as one of the 12 members of the ASUN Men's Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Team with a 4.00 GPA
Haessner is pursuing his master's in business administration.
The all-academic team recognizes student athletes who excel on the track and in the classroom.
All of the members of the team have a 3.30 cumulative GPA or higher, have participated in at least half of the team's events, and scored in the conference championship meet.
Maintaining grades and excelling in a sport takes dedication and hard work. Julian Haessner has accomplished that feat.
