FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference released its All-Academic First and Second Teams, voted on by coaches and staff from around the league.
The Bears had three named to the teams, including one on the first team and two on the second team.
Sophomore Emma Hawkins, a midfield/forward, was named to the All-Academic First Team with a 3.28 GPA.
Hawkins is majoring in exercise science and was also named to All-SLC First Team earlier this season after finishing second in the most goals in the conference with seven.
Hawkins scored the only hat-trick during the conference season.
While putting 20 shots on goal and scoring seven goals, Hawkins set herself at the second-highest average goal per shot with a goal coming every 1.82 shots on goal.
Senior Hadley Dickinson, was named to the All-Academic Second Team with a 4.0 GPA. She is currently working towards her Master of Business Administration.
Dickinson started in 18 matches during the season, scoring two goals and providing two assists. She also scored the game-winning goal against Missouri State.
Junior Gracie Hair, was also named to the All-Academic Second Team with a 3.85 GPA.
Hair is majoring in health science and started in 22 matches during the season. She scored three goals and provided five assists from her outside back role.
She scored two goals against ULM and played over 1,700 minutes during the season.
"It's great when members of our team are recognized for both their athletic and academic abilities. So congratulations to these three student-athletes! Also, congratulations to almost all of our team for meeting the academic requirements for the SLC All-Academic teams. We are so proud of our student-athletes," head coach Jeremy Bishop said.
