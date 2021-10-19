The University of Central Arkansas Bears added two more player of the week awards to their haul Monday when Tyler Hudson and Darius Hale were honored by the ASUN.
Hudson, a sophomore wide receiver from Spring, Texas, took home his second offensive player of the week award after a record-setting performance against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
Hale, a freshman running back from Pearland, Texas, also grabbed his second freshman of the week award with another solid performance in his first season.
Hudson, a 6-foot-2, 195-pounder, broke a 41-year-old record with 251 receiving yards on just nine receptions, an average of 27.8 yards per catch. The old mark, 242 yards, was held for four decades by UCA Sports Hall of Famer and College Football Hall of Famer Ron Mallett against Ouachita Baptist on Oct. 25, 1980.
Hudson had a 70-yard touchdown reception, his fifth of the year, among his nine catches against EKU.
Hudson now leads all of FCS in receiving yards (809 yards) and receiving yards per game (134.8).
Hale, a 5-11, 215-pounder, ran for 99 yards on 20 carries and scored a career-high three touchdowns on runs of six, three and six yards.
Hale has team highs of 391 rushing yards and nine touchdowns through his first six games. The rushing touchdowns is tied for fifth in the nation.
UCA hits the road this weekend to take on the Lamar Cardinals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas.
