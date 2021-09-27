University of Central Arkansas' Tyler Hudson was named the ASUN Offensive Player of the week Monday after UCA's game with Sam Houston on Saturday.
Hudson, a sophomore wide receiver from Spring, Texas, caught 11 passes for a career-high 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns in UCA's loss to No. 1 Sam Houston. Hudson had touchdown receptions of five and 34 yards to give him four on the season.
Hudson, who earned his second award of the season, is the seventh UCA player to receive an ASUN weekly honor through four games.
Hudson, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound All-American who played at Klein Oak High School, is No. 2 in the nation in receiving yards with 488 through four games. He is also tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns.
For his career, Hudson has 131 receptions (ninth in UCA history) for 2,321 yards (seventh in UCA history). His 23 receiving touchdowns ranks fourth all-time.
The Bears are on the road this weekend, taking on the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 6 p.m. Saturday at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.
Hendrix Football
Hendrix quarterback Parker Wells has been named Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
He earned the honor after only his second collegiate game played.
Wells came off the bench in the second quarter to complete 17 of 21 passes for 295 yards and six touchdowns in his team's 49-27 nonconference victory over Sewanee on Sept. 25 at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
In Hendrix single-game history, Wells ended second in passing yards gained per attempt (14.0), passer rating (293.2) and highest average gain per play (12.3; minimum 20 plays), tied for third in touchdown passes (six), sixth in yards per completion (17.4) and tied for eighth in completion percentage (81 percent; minimum 10 attempts).
Wells' passer rating was the fifth best in Division III this season. His six touchdown passes tied for fifth most.
Wells compiled 307 yards of total offense and six touchdowns. His seventh score, a 39-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-2 with less than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, was negated on a holding penalty.
Tigers linebacker Keegan Glaze was voted defensive player of the week. Rhodes running back/return specialist JaVon Cooper was named special teams player of the week.
Hendrix opens the league portion of its schedule Saturday at RV/RV Centre. Kickoff is slated for noon.
