x

Central Arkansas' Camren Hunter recorded a triple-double in the Bears' loss to North Alabama on Wednesday at the Farris Center in Conway.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears could not make enough free throws in the final minute Wednesday night and fell to the North Alabama Lions 78-73 in ASUN action at the Farris Center.

UCA, playing again without a pair of starters, made just 6 of 10 free throws over the final 1:15 while UNA went 9 of 12 to seal the win. The Lions (10-10, 2-5) also used a 10-run late in the second half to grab the lead from the Bears (6-14, 1-6) around the 3:45 mark.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.