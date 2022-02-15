University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Hunter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound freshman from Bryant, earned his third conference weekly award of the season.
Hunter averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals in UCA's two conference games last week.
In UCA's 72-62 upset of first-place Jacksonville State on Saturday, Hunter had 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
Against Kennesaw State on Thursday, Hunter scored 20 points and added three rebounds.
For the week, Hunter shot 56 percent from the field and 57.1 percent (4 of 7) from 3-point range and went 9 for 9 from the free-throw line.
UCA returns home for a three-game stand beginning Wednesday against Bellarmine at 7 p.m at the Farris Center.
UCA Softball
Helping Central Arkansas softball to one of its most impressive wins in program history, taking down No. 14 LSU on Saturday, Tremere Harris was named ASUN Co-Player of the Week for the first week of the 2022 season.
Harris batted a whopping .563 over five games this weekend, recording at least one hit in each game, going 3 for 4 in the win over LSU.
It marks the first time a Bear has started a season with a five-game hitting streak since 2019.
The sophomore outfielder drove in a pair of runs over the weekend, and was instrumental defensively, putting away six hitters from her right field spot, including four against LSU.
Monday's award marks the first-career weekly award for Harris and is also the first ASUN weekly award for Central Arkansas, as the Bears embark on their first season as a member of the conference.
Harris and the Bears head to another SEC-hosted tournament this weekend, playing in Mississippi State's Bulldog Kickoff Classic on Friday and Saturday.
CBC Baseball
For the first time this season, the American Midwest Conference has named players of the week for baseball.
Central Baptist College pitcher Garon Johnson was selected as this week's AMC Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his career.
Johnson, the senior from Paola, Kansas, went 1-0 in a pair of starts last week, with 13 strikeouts in 10 innings.
He threw five innings in last Monday's loss to Northwestern Ohio, but left the game with a 6-1 lead after striking out six and allowing two earned runs and issuing only two walks.
He picked the win in game two on Saturday against Champion Christian, allowing two runs (one earned) in five innings while allowing only two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.
