x

Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter is returning to the Bears for the 2023-24 season after entering the transfer portal and committing to Butler University.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter has decided to stay with the Bears’ basketball program, he announced on Thursday.

Hunter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior from Bryant, Ark., had entered the transfer portal last month and committed to Butler University last week. Hunter was the Bears’ leading scorer the past two seasons and was the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021-22 and an All-ASUN selection this past season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.