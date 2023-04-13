The University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter has decided to stay with the Bears’ basketball program, he announced on Thursday.
Hunter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior from Bryant, Ark., had entered the transfer portal last month and committed to Butler University last week. Hunter was the Bears’ leading scorer the past two seasons and was the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021-22 and an All-ASUN selection this past season.
“I am very, very excited for Cam to return to UCA,” said UCA head coach Anthony Boone. “Although we knew that his departure would hinder our plans to develop the program, he had our full support and would continue to be family to us no matter his decision. But the staff and I are ecstatic for his choice to continue to be here. It’s a great day to be a Bear!”
Hunter averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears and started all 30 games. For his two-year career, Hunter has 929 points, 297 rebounds, 220 assists and 90 steals. He scored a career-high 33 points in a conference victory at Queens and had UCA’s fourth-ever triple double against North Alabama (20 points/12 rebounds/11 assists).
“Overall, the whole portal process is just very overwhelming,” said Hunter. “While it was nice to see you were wanted elsewhere, ultimately this is the place that molded me. My relationships with (assistant) Coach (Brock) Widders and with Coach (Anthony) Boone have been unbelievable so far. It’s been very special between me and those two guys.
“Before I entered the portal, we had our conversations. And even after, those guys continually checked on me and made sure I was making the best decision. And ultimately it came down to where I feel at peace at and where I am happy.
“And honestly, I think we can do something really special here. I’m not worried about what other people are saying. I’m laser focused on what Coach Boone is trying to do here, and what Coach Widders has instilled in me from the day he first recruited me.
