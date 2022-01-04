University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday, UCA's third weekly honor of the season.
Hunter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound freshman from Bryant, had 17 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and another career high seven assists in the Bears' 119-47 victory over Champion Christian last Friday at the Farris Center.
Hunter was 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, helping UCA to its second-largest margin of victory in school history.
For the season Hunter is averaging 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and a team-high 2.7 assists.
UCA opens its first season of ASUN play Tuesday at Eastern Kentucky. Game time is 6 p.m. from Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, Kentucky.
