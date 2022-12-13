x

Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named the ASUN Player of the Week. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals in two games last week.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named the ASUN Player of the Week on Monday, his fourth weekly honor in his short career.

Hunter, a sophomore from Bryant High School, averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals in UCA’s two games last week, a win over Arkansas State and a loss at Oral Roberts.

