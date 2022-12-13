University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named the ASUN Player of the Week on Monday, his fourth weekly honor in his short career.
Hunter, a sophomore from Bryant High School, averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals in UCA’s two games last week, a win over Arkansas State and a loss at Oral Roberts.
Hunter had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting 53.8 percent from the field in the win over in-state foe ASU on Tuesday. On the road at ORU on Saturday, Hunter shot 58.3 percent, scoring 19 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 steals.
For the week, Hunter went 5 of 12 from three-point range and was 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.
UCA is off this week for final exams but returns on Friday to face the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Okla.
