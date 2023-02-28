University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter earned All-ASUN Conference postseason recognition for the second consecutive year on Monday when he was named to the All-ASUN third team.
Hunter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Bryant (Ark.) High School, was the ASUN Freshman of the Year in 2022.
This season, Hunter averaged 16.9 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 30 games for the Bears. Hunter made 50 three-pointers, second on the team, and had a team-best 92 free throws, shooting 78.6 percent from the free-throw line.
Hunter finished fourth in the ASUN in scoring and in steals and sixth in assists. He had season highs of 33 points at Queens, 12 rebounds twice (North Alabama, North Florida) and recorded the school’s fourth-ever triple double against North Alabama with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Hunter was named the ASUN Player of the Week on Dec. 12 after he averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals over two games against Arkansas State and Oral Roberts.
For his two-year career at UCA, Hunter has scored 929 points, pulled down 297 rebounds, handed out 220 assists and made 75 three-pointers.
