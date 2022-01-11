For the second consecutive week, University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week.
Hunter, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Bryant, averaged 17 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists as the Bears opened ASUN play with a pair of victories.
Hunter had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in UCA's 79-72 victory over Eastern Kentucky on the road last Tuesday in Richmond, Kentucky.
He shot 8 of 11 from the field (72.7 percent) against the Colonels.
In UCA's 93-88 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons on Sunday at the Farris Center, Hunter scored 18 points and added two rebounds and three assists while shooting 61.5 percent (8 of 13) from the field and going 2 for 4 from 3-point range as UCA made 11 3-pointers on the day.
For the season, Hunter is UCA's second-leading scorer at 13.0 points per game and leads the Bears in both assists (2.7) and steals (1.5).
The weekly award was the fourth for the Bears this season.
UCA continues ASUN play on the road Tuesday, taking on the Bellarmine Knights at 6 p.m. at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
