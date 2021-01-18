Two upperclassmen shined for the Central Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball teams in Saturday’s home doubleheader against Nicholls State.
In the women’s portion of the doubleheader, junior forward Lucy Ibeh dominated from the opening tip in a game that the Sugar Bears (3-9, 1-3 Southland Conference) picked up their first SLC win, 56-42.
Playing without top scorer Jalisa Outlaw, who is out for the remainder of the season, UCA needed someone to step up and take over the team lead.
That woman was the team’s second leading scorer in Ibeh, who entered the game scoring 8.6 points per game.
She shattered that scoring output Saturday as she finished with a career-high 31 points.
Ibeh’s output pushed her season average up two points as she now sits with 10.6 points per game.
But, it wasn’t just her offensive output that propelled UCA in victory.
Ibeh notched a double-double within the game’s first 13 minutes of play and finished with a career-high 16 rebounds.
Amazingly, Ibeh fell 11 points and nine rebounds shy of matching the Colonels’ (4-8, 3-2 SLC) output for the entire game.
But again, it wasn’t just points and rebounds for Ibeh. She also picked up seven steals, extending her team-lead to 27.
Ibeh’s game wasn’t perfect, as she did turn the ball over five times and fouled Nicholls players three times, but the other stats should outweigh her missteps.
Not to be overshadowed by Ibeh’s court dominance, the Colonels’ No. 24 sophomore Chelsea Cain put up a near double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds.
The Sugar Bears’ road to victory on Saturday was helped early by a defensive effort that not only created turnovers, but forced bad looks at the rim as Nicholls didn’t score its first points until Cain buried a pair of free throws at the 4:35 mark and then didn’t get its first field goal until the 2:53 mark when junior guard China Allen hit a 3-pointer.
UCA rode an early 11-0 lead throughout with the lead getting as small as six midway through the second quarter to as many as 18 when the Sugar Bears doubled up the Colonels 36-18 at halftime.
UCA dominated the boards, helped in large part to Ibeh’s 16, outrebounding Nicholls 39-25.
The Sugar Bears get a Wednesday break before matching up with Abilene Christian on Jan. 23 at Abilene.
Men’s Basketball
Nicholls 74, UCA 72
In a closer contested men’s game, the UCA Bears were not without their own dominant forward as senior Jared Chatham posted a career-high 18 rebounds.
It seemed a day for players who wore No. 24 were going to shine as Chatham posted UCA’s highest rebounding effort since Mathieu Kamba’s 15-rebound game against Arizona State in 2016.
“Jared had an incredible game,” UCA coach Anthony Boone said. “He had great energy and he really attacked the boards.”
Chatham did have help from his teammates as the Bears were without its top three point guards, senior DeAndre Jones, sophomore Lewis McDaniel and sophomore Collin Cooper, who are all currently out, as fellow senior guard Rylan Bergersen put up a game-high 24 points in the loss.
The two teams fought in a tightly contested contest throughout apart from a stretch early in the first half where Nicholls went on a 10-0 run because of missed shots and turnovers by the Bears.
From there, UCA fought back, eventually tying the game at 40 by halftime after not letting that 10-point lead get any higher than seven after closing the gap.
The Bears then took a second-half lead throughout much of the half’s first 10 minutes before the Colonels closed the gap and subsequently took the lead on a pair of free throws by senior center Ryghe Lyons and a 3-pointer by senior guard Kevin Johnson – a perennial thorn in UCA’s side.
Taking a 52-50 lead off Johnson’s 3-ball allowed Nicholls to take control and build its lead back up to seven, where it surrendered the lead just once over the remainder of the game when Chatham scored after picking a defensive rebound and getting an assist from junior guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud.
Chatham’s jumper put UCA up 65-64 with 4:37 left in the game, but the Bears never could recapture the lead in the game’s remainder.
A layup by senior guard and Little Rock native Andre Jones gave Nicholls a five-point lead with 19 seconds left and it seemed to bury UCA.
But, a layup by Chatham brought the game back within three with eight seconds left.
Then, a quick foul that sent junior guard Ty Gordon to the line gave the Colonels a five-point lead once again with six seconds left.
Needing to score quickly, Bergersen drove down the court and pulled up from 3 and buried his shot with 1.5 seconds left.
Then, on the inbounds, a diving Bergersen nearly grabbed the ball, but it went into the hands of an awaiting Colonel, sealing UCA’s fate.
Like the Sugar Bears, the Bears will Wednesday off before traveling to Abilene, Texas, to take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.