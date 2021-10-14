ATLANTA, Georgia – The ASUN Conference released its annual preseason honors and awards list Wednesday afternoon, giving an early prediction from coaches and media on the potential outcome of the 2021-22 women's basketball season.
Headlining the list for Central Arkansas is junior forward Lucy Ibeh being named to the preseason all-conference team.
Ibeh, a Lagos, Nigeria, native joined the Sugar Bears last season after playing at Collin College.
In her first season in Conway, Ibeh averaged a team-best 12.8 points per game while pulling down 6.6 rebounds, which also led the team.
"I'm happy for Lucy, I'm excited to see her in a new conference, leading a young team," coach Sandra Rushing said. "We're the rookie in this league, so I'm pleased to get started."
As a team, the media poll selected UCA to finish seventh out of 12 ASUN teams, while the league coaches voted the Sugar Bears to finish eighth.
This is the first season that UCA will compete in the ASUN, so the team will have to find its footing among a new group of conference opponents and new road arenas.
"You know, like I always say, it's preseason, what matters more is how we finish," Rushing said. "I appreciate being picked here, it being our first year in the league, but I don't want to finish seventh or eighth. I'm happy, but we haven't accomplished anything yet."
The Sugar Bears tip-off their season at Kansas State on Nov. 9 before playing their first home game against Hendrix College on Nov. 12.
