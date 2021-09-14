Two University of Central Arkansas Bears were honored by the ASUN on Monday with weekly football honors.
Sophomore defensive end Logan Jessup was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week and freshman running back Trysten Smith was named the ASUN Freshman of the Week.
Jessup, from Wynne, finished with seven total tackles versus Missouri State, with three of those being tackles for loss and two of those quarterback sacks.
For the 2021 season, Jessup has 5.5 tackles for loss (-14 yards) and 3.5 sacks (-11 yards) among his 12 total tackles.
Smith, from Duncanville, Texas, led UCA's rushing attack versus MSU with 79 yards on just eight carries, an average of 9.9 yards per carry.
He scored his first career touchdown on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter that gave UCA a 27-23 lead.
The Bears host their first home game of the season at 6 p.m. Saturday when they welcome in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff to "The Stripes" at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
