The Southland Conference announced its weekly athlete of the week for track and field on Wednesday.
Zachary Jewell earned the conference's track athlete of the week after an outstanding weekend for Central Arkansas.
On Saturday, Jewell won the 200-meter with a career-best mark of 20.84 and set a new UCA record.
His run was the 52nd-fastest in the NCAA this season and sixth in the SLC.
He did not stop there. On Sunday he broke another UCA record.
His run of 10.07 in the 100m is the best mark in UCA history and is the fourth-best in the NCAA along with the top time in the conference.
UCA returns to the track May 1, for the Pre-Conference Tune-Up Meet hosted by Southeastern Louisiana.
Hendrix Men’s Tennis
Hendrix's Eric Meyne has been named to the All-Southern Athletic Association second team, the league office announced Wednesday.
Meyne led the Warriors in singles wins with two, with one coming on the one-line and the other on the third.
The sophomore paired with Will Thames to win a match in No. 1 doubles.
Hallett Green of Birmingham-Southern, was named SAA Player of the Year.
Daniel Trudell of Rhodes, was tabbed newcomer of the year.
Paul Danielson of Oglethorpe, was named coach of the year.
Hendrix Women’s Tennis
Hendrix's Eleanor Burks has been named to the All-Southern Athletic Association second team, the league office announced Wednesday.
Burks led the Warriors in singles wins with four, all on the one-line.
The sophomore paired with Greer Ayers to win a match in No. 1 doubles.
Grace Gaskins of Millsaps, was named SAA Player of the Year.
The Majors' Camille Fremaux was tabbed newcomer of the year.
Millsaps' Davis Elkins was named coach of the year.
The award winners were selected by the league's head coaches.
