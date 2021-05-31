COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Zachary Jewell was on the track Saturday for the quarterfinals of the 100-meter and 200m, while Taylor Coleman competed in the triple jump at E.B. Cushing Stadium for a chance to qualify for the NCAA Championships.
Jewell qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 100m. Coleman ended the 2020-21 season on the national stage.
With a time of 10.17, Jewell finished his heat in fourth. He produced the sixth-best run in the quarterfinals, which punched his ticket to Eugene, Oregon.
This marks just the second time in UCA History that someone qualified for an NCAA Championship.
The previous qualifier was Eric Moore in high jump in 2016 and he finished 13th. Jewell started the 200m, but did not finish the 200m as a precaution.
The NCAA Championships will begin June 9. The 100m is scheduled for a 6:16 p.m. PST start time.
Coleman produced a mark of 11.88m (38-11.75) and finished the triple jump in 45th place.
TJ Robinson, Jordan Atkins, and Coleman all competed in the NCAA Prelims for the first time in their careers.
"Preliminary rounds went well,” coach Beau Theriot said. “I was hoping to get more to the finals. The student-athletes definitely gave it their best efforts. TJ posted a PR, but just didn't have a good heat draw. Ajah ran well, but didn't have good heat draws either. Both Ajah and TJ would have been in. It was TJ, Jordan, and Taylor's first appearance at nationals and they are coming back next year. Incredibly proud of Zach for making the NCAA Championships."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.