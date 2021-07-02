University of Central Arkansas' Kolby Johnson was named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 Baseball team this week.
Johnson, a junior outfielder from Pearland, Texas, has a 3.88 GPA and earned his degree in finance with a minor in marketing this spring.
Johnson was one of 11 players named to the District 6 first-team, which includes student-athletes from Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Johnson, who started 46 of the 51 games in which he played this season, was UCA's third-leading hitter with a .305 batting average.
He also had 50 hits with 27 RBI and stole a team-high five bases, Johnson was also named to the Southland Conference All-Academic team.
The 2020-21 Academic All-District® Baseball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes baseball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late July.
