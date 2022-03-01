Tossing the third perfect game of her career against Saint Louis, softball's Jordan Johnson was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week.
It marks the third weekly award for the junior, marking the first such award in the ASUN.
Striking out a career-high 13 batters, Johnson picked apart the Billikens lineup, sending them back to the dugout as fast as they made it to the plate. Seven of her first nine batters went down on strikeouts, including five straight from the first to third innings.
Johnson struck out the side in the fifth inning, before a strong defensive effort in the field helped close out the game, with the junior striking out the final two outs to clinch the perfect game. The win marked the first of the season for Johnson, who now has 30 strikeouts on the year. The junior has thrown three complete games this year, adding a save to her season tally.
Winning the weekly ASUN award makes Johnson the second player for Central Arkansas to claim an award, after Tremere Harris claimed the first Player of the Week award of the year.
Hendrix Baseball
For the second-straight week, Hendrix's Jack Hodgins has been voted Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The senior earns the honor for the fourth time in his career.
In Hendrix's 5-0 win over Saint Thomas on Sunday at Warrior Baseball Field, Hodgins pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits and walked two. The Simi Valley, California, native struck out nine for a second-consecutive start, catching seven looking.
Hodgins has won all three of his starts this season. In 19 innings pitched, he has allowed no runs, just six hits and fanned 28 batters.
At 11-0, Hendrix is off to its best start in school history and owns the longest active win streak in the country.
The Warriors, who are 10-0 at home, wrap up a 10-game homestand with a three-game series against DePauw on March 4-6. First pitch Friday is set for 5 p.m.
CBC Basketball
After a terrific season by Central Baptist College women's basketball, a pair of Lady Mustangs were selected by the American Midwest Conference on Monday to the AMC All-Conference teams. Aminata Seck and Alexis Augustus both earned honors from the AMC.
Seck was named newcomer of the year, first-team All-AMC and earned a spot on the all-defensive team. She was the lone player in the AMC to average a double-double this season, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10.5 rebounds per game.
The 15 points were good for sixth in the conference while the rebounds per game topped the league. She also finished fourth in the conference in field goal percentage, ninth in free throw percentage, third in total blocks and blocks per game and ninth in steals.
Augustus earned All-AMC Third Team honors for the third time in her career. She finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.1 points per game, a total that put her eighth in the league. She also ranked fifth in field goal percentage, 22nd in assists, 17th in blocked shots and 12th in steals.
