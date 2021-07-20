University of Central Arkansas incoming freshman Ibbe Klintman is playing for the Sweden U20 National Team this summer.
Klintman, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward from Malmo, Sweden, signed with the Bears in April.
He will represent Sweden in Nordic U20 Cup from July 20-23.
The rest of the field consists of Estonia, Finland and Iceland competing in the four-day tournament at Kalevi Sports Hall in Estonia.
"Ibbe is a remarkable young man that I am glad is becoming a part of the UCA family,” UCA head coach Anthony Boone said. "I'm very excited that he has the opportunity to represent his country on the Swedish U20 team.”
Klintman played at Scotland Campus Prep.
"We are excited for Ibbe and the whole team to see what we can do on the court after a tough preparation camp,” Sweden coach Panagiotis Nikolaidis said. "Ibbe will bring great shooting ability to the team on the wings and defensively he can be used at many positions due to his size and length.”
(0) comments
