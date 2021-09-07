University of Central Arkansas junior defensive back Deandre Lamont was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Lamont, a nickel safety from Baytown, Texas (Goose Creek Memorial High School), led the Bears with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in their season opener at FBS Arkansas State on Saturday night in Jonesboro.
Lamont had a career-high 11 tackles and his fumble recovery in the first quarter led to the Bears' first touchdown and a 7-0 UCA lead at the 9:53 mark of the first period.
Lamont was UCA's fourth-leading tackler in 2020 with 39 stops, a pair of interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
UCA hits the road again this weekend to take on Missouri State at 7 p.m. Saturday in Springfield, Missouri.
