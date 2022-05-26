FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Central Arkansas Bears sent two athletes to the NCAA Track and Field Prelims after their first-place wins in the javelin throw and the 400-meter dash at the ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Both athletes competed in the NCAA prelims Wednesday.
Tristan LaVan placed 21st in the men's 400m dash with a time of 46.50 seconds.
He qualified for the quarterfinals and will compete again at 7:50 p.m. Friday.
As a freshman, Michaelangelo Bullard placed 18th in the men's javelin throw with a throw of 65.21m (213-feet-11).
