The University of Central Arkansas Bears track and field sent athletes to the NCAA West Prelims in Fayetteville last week.
Tristan LaVan qualified for the quarterfinals with his time Wednesday and competed in the 400-meter dash Friday.
He placed 24th in the quarterfinals with a time of 46.59, less than a second behind the last athlete to qualify for the first round.
As a junior, Tristan LaVan has set the UCA record for the indoor 600m and is a member of the men's 4x100 relay that set the outdoor UCA record earlier this year.
Haessner
Julian Haessner became the first student-athlete in University of Central Arkansas program history to claim the ASUN Conference Men's Outdoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor, announced Friday by the league office.
Haessner highlighted the league's 12-person all-academic team in UCA's first year in the conference.
A native of Berka, Germany, Haessner earned the distinction after recording a perfect cumulative GPA of 4.00 while working towards his MBA.
He was named to both the President's List and Dean's List at Central Arkansas for his efforts in the classroom.
At the ASUN Championship, Haessner had a runner-up showing in the 10,000m as he crossed the finish line in a time of 29:53.06. He also recorded another top-five finish in the 5,000m at fourth as he clocked a time of 14:41.85.
He was joined on the 12-member all-academic team by his twin brother Philipp, who has an identical 4.00 GPA in the MBA program.
Philipp Haessner finished one spot behind his brother in third place in the 10,000 meters at the ASUN Championships to help the Bears to a third-place finish overall.
The all-academic team recognizes student-athletes who excel both on the track and in the classroom and exemplify the ASUN's mission of building winners for life.
All the members of the team boast a 3.30 cumulative GPA or better, participated in at least half of their team's events and scored in the ASUN Championship.
