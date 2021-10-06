JACKSON, Tennessee — University of Central Arkansas' Sam Long fired a 6-under 66 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 12th place at the UT-Martin Grover Page Classic at the Jackson Country Club.
Long, a sophomore from Liverpool, England, had seven birdies and one bogey on the day to jump 26 places on the final day.
His 66 was the best round of the day among the 88 players. Long finished 75-73-66_214.
UCA finished in a tie for 13th place after shooting rounds of 300-290-299 for an 889 total.
Host UT-Martin won the 16-team tournament at 852, followed by Tennessee Tech at 857 and New Orleans at 865.
Junior Spencer Jenkins of Lakeland, Tennessee, shot rounds of 69-71-78_218 and tied for 21st place.
Sophomore Blaine Calhoon of Cabot, had rounds of 79-72-76_227 and tied for 61st place. Senior Trey Depriest of Lake City, tied for 76th (78-74-80_232), while freshman Ryan Bell tied for 83rd (78-79-79_236).
Senior Miles Smith played as an individual and shot 82-80-76_238.
UCA's next tournament is the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate on Oct. 11-12 at Ridgepointe Country Club in Jonesboro.
