The ASUN Conference announced Tuesday its selection for women's tennis player of the week, and for the second time this season, a Central Arkansas tennis player was selected.
After a split weekend for the Bears squad, one player remained perfect: junior Fuka Nonoyama.
Nonoyama finished the two-match set with two wins from the singles court and one win alongside partner Chunxi Xin.
Both of these wins continue to showcase the prowess of the No. 2 option for UCA, as she is now 5-0 in the ASUN for singles play and 2-0 with Xin in conference doubles play.
Nonoyama continues to be that driving force for the Bears as she has dominated most of her competition and kept UCA on the winning side of things.
While the Bears suffered their first ASUN loss this weekend, the facts still remain the same, as she bested her singles foes by a commanding overall score of 25-9.
On the doubles side, she and her partner Xin, proved their worth in another conference as they bested the previously undefeated (6-1) squad of Nguyen and Romero 7-6.
This weekend's results put Nonoyama's all-time conference doubles record at 20-0 (SLC 18-0).
Nonoyama's impressive career continues to be a staple for UCA as she just set the mark for the most conference player of the week honors (four).
This award is her first in the ASUN, as this title pushes her past teammate Xin for the most in Bears history.
Nonoyama will hope to continue her streak of historical success in this upcoming Florida road trip as UCA battles Stetson Friday and North Florida Sunday.
The American Midwest Conference has named the athletes of the week for this past week and a Central Baptist College softball player was amongst the selections.
Averie Ayers was named AMC Pitcher of the Week, the first Mustang to earn that recognition this year.
Ayers threw two complete game shutouts last week in a 3-1 week for the Mustangs.
She totaled 11 strikeouts in the two games and also allowed only five hits combined.
In Tuesday's 7-0 win over UAPB, Ayers allowed just two hits and struck out five as the Mustangs defeated the Golden Lions for the first time since 2016.
On Friday, she limited William Woods to just three hits in a 1-0 win for CBC.
She struck out six and walked three, but only allowed one runner to reach third base the entire game.
