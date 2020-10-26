UCA junior Fuka Nonoyama showcased her ability to be one of the top individuals in the central region as she grabbed the consolation title in Fayetteville over the weekend.
Nonoyama initially dropped a first-round matchup against Mizzou's Ventura before rallying to win the final match in the consolation championship.
All it took was one loss for Nonoyama to be eliminated from the consolation bracket, but she refused to quit after being eliminated from the main draw.
She had already battled multiple opponents on her way to the semifinals, but it was the final rounds that showcased what she was made of.
In the semifinals, she took on TCU's Pascual Montalvo and defeated her in two sets.
Both sets ended in the same result as Nonoyama took both of them 6-3.
The finals wrote the same story as Nonoyama took on Arkansas senior Lauren Alter.
Nonoyama took both of the sets with a score of 6-3.
The University of Central Arkansas will return to action as it faces the University of Missouri in Conway on Oct. 30.
Men’s Soccer
The University of Central Arkansas men's soccer team (2-4, 2-2) recorded its second Sun Belt win behind a stellar defense performance against Georgia State (7-2, 2-2).
Soren Jensen and Christian Chavez led the Bears as each scored a goal on the way to a 2-0 UCA victory.
The Panthers put the pressure on early at the three-minute mark when Justin Guest ripped a shot on net, but Zach Schawl was up to the task and made the save.
At the 35th minute mark, Jensen blasted a ball just under the bar, but the Georgia State keeper managed to punch the ball over the bar.
The UCA defense held the Panthers to just two shots for the half.
Both keepers collected one save each in the first half. The Bears outshot Georgia State 3-2.
Kyosuke Kubota battled a defender and was able to get free to send a well-placed pass to Jensen.
Jensen made a nifty move to sidestep the GSU keeper and then placed a shot into a wide-open net. His goal gave UCA a 1-0 lead at the 75th minute.
After being subbed onto the pitch, Chavez made a key run against two GSU defenders.
He continued to battle toward goal when he ripped a shot just inside the box into the back of the net, for his first career goal, and ensured the victory for the Bears.
UCA's defense remained strong in the second half and held the high-powered Georgia State offense to zero shots.
Schawl recorded his first victory and first clean sheet of his career in net.
The clean sheet is the first for Central Arkansas this season.
The Bears return to the pitch Oct. 31, for a conference matchup against Georgia Southern.
The match is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff from the Bill Stephens Track/Soccer Complex.
