ATLANTA, Georgia – Following a pair of double-digit scoring outputs to start her career, women's basketball's Randrea Wright has been co-named the first ASUN Freshman of the Week of the 2021-22 season, along with Jacksonville's Jalisa Dunlap.
The Birmingham, Alabama, native kicked off her career on the road, scoring 17 points to lead the Sugar Bears at Kansas State.
Her 17 marked the first time since 2013 that a freshman has scored double-digit points in a season opener.
Wright then followed that performance with a 15-point outing in UCA's home opener last Friday, splashing her lone 3-point attempt in the game and coming away with three steals against the Warriors.
The nod is also the first weekly conference honor for a Sugar Bear as a member of the ASUN, and the first weekly honor of any kind since Lucy Ibeh was named Southland Player of the Week on Feb. 22 of last season.
Wright looks to continue her strong start to her freshman season Tuesday, as the Sugar Bears hit the road for another Big 12 game against Oklahoma. Tipoff against the Sooners is set for 6 p.m.
