The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team closed out the first tournament of the 2021 portion of the season at the Texas State Invitational on Tuesday.
Pear Rittawee led the Bears as she tied for 11th, as UCA finished the tournament in fifth.
The Plum Creek Golf Course proved to be a difficult course as only two teams finished under par. The course played 6,249 yards and was a Par 72.
Tulsa won the tournament with a combined score of 859 (-5) and UTSA came in second with a total of 861 (-3).
Rittawee finished the second round tied for 10th with a two-round tally of 145 (+1). She collected five birdies in round two. She added four more birdies in the final round and finished with a 74 (+2). Her three-round total of 219 (+3) earned her a tie for 11th.
Elin Kumlin was tied for 21st at the end of round two with a 148 (+4). She posted a 72 (E) and had five birdies on the round. She moved up eight spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 13th with a combined-tournament total of 220 (+4). In the final round, she notched four birdies on her way to a round of 72 (E).
Camila Moreno posted a second-round score of 75 (+3) and was tied at 16th with a total of 147 (+3). She added two birdies during the final round and finished with a mark of 76 (+4). Her three-round score of 223 (+7) moved her into a tie for 24th for the tournament.
Pim-Orn Thitisup finished the second round with two birdies and a score of 76 (+4). She was tied for 21st after two rounds with a mark of 148 (+4). In the third round, she added another birdie and notched a tally of 78 (+6). She tied for 35th with a tournament total of 226 (+10).
With a second-round score of 74 (+2), Karley Whittington was tied for 12th with a two-round mark of 146 (+2). She collected four birdies in the second round. In the third round, she produced three birdies and finished with a tally of 81 (+9). She finished with a three-round score of 227 (+11) and finished tied for 38th.
The Bears return to action on March 14 for the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate. The tournament will be hosted by Tulane and will be played at the English Turn Country Club.
CBC Women’s Basketball
Looking to bounce back after a loss on the road Monday, Central Baptist College women's basketball returned to Reddin Fieldhouse on Tuesday to take on the Stars of Stephens College in an American Midwest Conference game.
CBC (8-3, 3-3 AMC) trailed for 19 seconds the entire game, leading 33-21 at halftime before beating the Stars (1-7, 1-7 AMC) 68-44.
Three Lady Mustangs, Reagan Roetzel, Alexis Augustus, and Izzy Arnold, were the co-leading scorers on the day, scoring 14 each.
The Lady Mustangs played suffocating defense, holding Stephens to under 30-percent shooting and forcing 23 turnovers.
Chrishey Wilkes led the way with nine rebounds, while Arnold finished with six assists, and Holly Allen had a season-high seven assists.
CBC shot 37 percent from the field, 28 percent from three and 77 percent at the free-throw line, and won the rebounding battle 43-35. CBC committed just 11 turnovers.
Cedreanna Lee had 11 points for the Stars, while Sierra Leeper led with nine rebounds.
Stephens shot 27 percent from the field, 30 percent from three and 77 percent at the free-throw line.
CBC will be back on the floor on Thursday at Anderson Arena in Fulton, Missouri, for an AMC clash with William Woods.
Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. with no visiting fans allowed.
