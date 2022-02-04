Super Bowl LVI is set.
The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
For 54 years, the Super Bowl was never played in a home stadium that featured one of the teams playing in the big game because the site of the Super Bowl is in a rotation.
Now, it has happened in back-to-back seasons after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted and won last year’s Super Bowl.
Prior to the season, if one were to poll many fans on who would make the Super Bowl, I feel like the Rams might have been a favorite for the NFC, but I don’t know that any would have chosen the Bengals to represent the AFC.
But, the Bengals did the improbable, turning around from a 4-11-1 record, a last-place finish in the AFC North and head coach Zac Taylor on the hot seat. The Bengals also had zero Pro Bowlers from last year’s squad.
Many questioned the Bengals’ decision to draft wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase instead of offensive lineman Penei Sewell because of offensive line concerns.
Those concerns haven’t gone away as quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked nine times in the Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans, but the decision to draft Chase was a great one.
This year, however, the Bengals turned it around, having Burrow for a full season after his rookie season was cut short due to injury.
Chase is likely going to win Rookie of the Year, while the defense has been solid on the Bengals’ way to an AFC North championship and winning their first playoff game since before I was born in January 1991. I was born in August of that year.
I certainly wish last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game was a different outcome, so I could see my favorite team the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Rams.
The matchup would have been unique for me because both teams played in Missouri for 20 years of my life.
But, both the Bengals and Rams deserve it.
As I said previously, the Rams were probably one of the favorites to come out of the NFC prior to the start of the season after trading Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford.
And, of course, there is a University of Central Arkansas connection.
Rams defensive back Robert Rochell will be on the big stage next Sunday. This season, Rochell tallied 13 tackles, 10 of the solo variety, four pass deflections and an interception in 11 games, while earning five starts.
He was placed on injured reserve after attempting to down a punt at the 1-yard line in a Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rochell missed the remainder of the season.
Naturally, there are storylines heading into this game.
After years of futility with the lowly Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford looked like an early season MVP until turnovers started appearing. Now, the quarterback is seeking his first championship in his first season with the Rams.
Stafford’s counterpart, Burrow, could have an unprecedented three-year run after winning the Heisman Trophy and National Championship for the LSU Tigers in 2019 and is now playing for the NFL’s biggest prize.
Of course, the Bengals are playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989, losing to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Rams are playing in their first one since 2019 in a low-scoring game.
The Bengals are seeking their first-ever Super Bowl win, while the Rams are seeking their first since the “Greatest Show on Turf” team from 1999.
Elsewhere in the NFL, perhaps the greatest quarterback of all-time had retired, and then didn’t and then did.
The confusion was brought up when ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out that Brady had indeed ended his career prior to Brady officially announcing it.
However, a few days later, Brady officially announced his retirement and all of football rejoiced because their teams finally had a good shot at playing in the Super Bowl and winning.
I kid, of course, but what a career Brady has had.
Then, as many expected, the Washington Football Team officially rebranded as the Washington Commanders with new uniforms and what not.
Now, if only FedEx Field and Dan Snyder were gone. FedEx has been in horrible condition, which I wrote about previously and late this week, it was announced that Snyder was involved in another allegation.
Such is life for a Washington football fan.
