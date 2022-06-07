While the Central Arkansas Bears failed to make HERO Sports’ nor Athlon Sports’ preseason top 25s, UCA has made it to a top 25 in terms of strength of schedule.
The Analyst, which is a part of Stats Perform, has taken into account the Division I teams FCS schools will be playing this fall and added up those schools’ winning percentage and ranked all 130 FCS schools heading into the 2022 season.
Cal Poly of the Big Sky is ranked No. 1 in terms of strength of schedule, which UCA ties with Southern Utah at No. 24 with opponent winning percentages coming in at .543.
The Bears play 10 Division I opponents this fall, while also playing one Division II school.
UCA’s schedule starts Sept. 1 when it welcomes follow Bears opponent Missouri State.
The Bobby Petrino coached Bears went 8-4 last season, including an FCS Playoff appearance against UT-Martin, which ended the championship run there.
The two teams met up last season in Springfield, Missouri, and were involved in a shootout late as Missouri State came away with a home win.
Seen by HERO Sports as the No. 6 team in the FCS, while Athlon Sports ranks MSU No. 5, a new-look UCA will likely have its hands full week one.
Following the home contest, the Bears travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels.
Ole Miss is heading into year three with coach Lane Kiffin, and are getting some play in the national top 25 FBS rankings.
Last season, the Rebels went 10-3 and earned a trip to the Sugar Bowl, which ended in a losing effort to Baylor.
UCA last went to Ole Miss in 2012, which resulted in a 49-27 loss to the Rebels.
Week Three will feature a first-time matchup when the Bears head to Pocatello, Idaho, to take on Idaho State.
Idaho State had a rough 2021 season, finishing 1-10, but hope for greener pastures with new coach Charlie Ragle at the helm.
The Bengals didn’t help the Bears’ ranking with their record last season, but for a first-ever matchup, this game should be intriguing for both fanbases.
UCA remains on the road for the penultimate nonconference game as it makes a short trip to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to take on Southeast Missouri.
The Redhawks went 4-7 last season, while getting a key 31-14 regular season finale win over FCS Playoff contender UT-Martin.
This will be the ninth meeting between UCA and SEMO, with the series tied 7-7-1.
The Bears get into ASUN Conference play and play for the first time on The Stripes since the season opener by welcoming ASUN newcomer Austin Peay.
The Governors went 6-5 last season, kicking off the 2021 campaign with a win over FCS ranked Chattanooga.
AP is coming off a three-game winning streak to end the season.
UCA will look to continue its success against the Governors as it is 3-0 in previous matchups.
Oct. 8 will see the Bears stay home and host Hall of Fame Weekend against Lindenwood.
Lindenwood is a Division II opponent and were a non-factor in The Analyst’s rankings, but did have a successful 9-3 campaign last season, which resulted in a DII Playoff appearance.
Another first-time matchup will follow as the Bears travel to Kennesaw State to take on the Owls for the second ASUN matchup.
Kennesaw State went 11-2 last season, losing just one game in the regular season, which came against FBS Georgia Tech.
The Owls won their first game in the FCS Playoffs before their season came to an end in a nail-biting 32-31 loss to East Tennessee State.
The Owls have earned a pair of top 10 rankings from Athlon and HERO.
The following weekend, UCA returns home to face an old foe in North Alabama for Homecoming weekend.
The Bears and North Alabama were old Gulf South Conference opponents, which coach Nathan Brown is quite familiar with.
Last season, the Lions went 3-8 in their final year of transitioning from Division II to Division I.
UCA then hits the road once again for a game against Eastern Kentucky.
The Bears and Colonels have had several matchups lately, starting with each team winning one at home in a home-and-home series in 2020.
Last season, Eastern Kentucky beat UCA 38-35 at Estes Stadium to take a 2-1 series lead.
This season, the Bears look to even things up against another team that has gotten some national love between Athlon, which ranks the Colonels No. 24, and HERO which has EKU just outside the top 25.
The Colonels went 7-4 last season.
The penultimate game will feature a familiar contest when UCA stays on the road and takes on Stephen F. Austin.
Of course, SFA and UCA were former Southland Conference members and are currently members of the joint WAC-ASUN AQ7 conference.
The Lumberjacks went 8-4 with an FCS Playoff appearance, but lost in overtime to Incarnate Word.
Last season, the Bears welcomed SFA to town and fell 27-14 to the Lumberjacks.
This season, SFA is ranked No. 10 by Athlon and No. 11 by HERO.
Finally, UCA hosts Jacksonville State, which it beat 38-14 last year.
The Gamecocks went 5-6 last season and are now in a transition year where they will play their final season under the FCS banner.
JSU is FBS bound and thus has not received top 25 rankings for neither Athlon nor HERO.
