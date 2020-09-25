After coming off of a long trip through Texas with two matches, the Central Arkansas women's soccer team returned home to face off against ULM, who play in the Sun Belt conference.
The Bears controlled the match early on, putting three shots on goal within the first 15 minutes.
It wasn't until the 25th minute when the Bears put the first shot in the back of the net.
Emma Hawkins sent in a low-cross that found its way to the feet of junior defender Gracie Hair.
Hair sent a rocket into the bottom right corner.
"Every single person made that chance happen through the run of play," Hair said.
The first half would see more of the same in terms of chances for the Bears, but they would not capitalize.
As the second half began, Central Arkansas continued to control possession and shots.
Senior Hadley Dickinson capitalized on a failed clearance by the Warhawks in the 51st minute.
She scored her first goal of the season and doubled the Bears lead.
Just three minutes later, sophomore Laurel Landry was fouled on the left flank about 23 yards from goal.
Hair stepped up to take the free kick and placed a perfectly hit ball toward the back post that went over the ULM goalkeeper's head and into the side netting to extend the UCA lead to 3-0.
The Bears maintained possession and had the majority of the chances for the rest of the half.
"Our communication has been key this year and trusting each other to keep the clean sheet," Hair said.
"ULM plays the 3-5-2, which occupies our centerbacks, especially since they counter-attack and try to get behind us,” UCA women’s soccer coach Jeremy Bishop said. “Our centerbacks did well to force them negative and allow our midfield to come back to defend."
The Bears play again at 7 p.m. Oct. 2, hosting Southland Conference foe Stephen F. Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.