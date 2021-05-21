University of Central Arkansas football student-athlete Will Siler and Houston Baptist softball student-athlete Sierra Humphrey have been awarded the 2021 F.L. McDonald Postgraduate Scholarships, Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett announced Thursday.
The F.L. McDonald Scholarship is the league's ultimate academic honor for graduating student-athletes.
The award is presented annually to one female and one male student-athlete and is selected by the Southland Conference Faculty Athletic Representative Committee.
The $5,000 scholarship must be applied to graduate study at an institution of the recipient's choice.
The award was established in 1996 in memory of Dr. F.L. McDonald, a former president of Lamar University and 1999 Southland Hall of Honor inductee.
McDonald was serving as Lamar's president in 1963 when the Southland Conference was established. He is considered one of the league's founding fathers.
The pair will be recognized during the league's Virtual Awards Show, which will be held June 2 on Facebook Live.
Siler wrapped his four years at Central Arkansas with an unblemished 4.0 GPA. The biology/pre-med major has been accepted to the University of Arkansas College of Medicine with plans of being an orthopedic surgeon.
A deep snapper and holder from Searcy, Siler appeared in 31 games for the Bears. He was also named to the National Football Foundation's 2021 Hampshire Honor Society.
Siler is also a member of the Purple Society, a Who's Who among UCA students, the National Society of Leadership and Success, the Alpha Chi National Honor Society and the Order of Omega, recognizing students in Greek Life with high academic achievement.
He also shows exemplary efforts in his volunteer work, participating in Read to Succeed, Samaritan's Feet, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Haven House's Walk A Mile In Her Shoes and assisted with the Conway Elementary School 5K.
An attendee of The Summit Church in Conway, he has served on the worship team for the past three years and plays drums on Sunday mornings and periodic Wednesday night services.
Humphrey and Siler were chosen from a pool of fellow classmates and graduated student-athletes. Applicants must have at least a 3.75 GPA and have lettered at least two seasons at the nominating institution.
Each recipient must enroll in a full-time graduate program within one year of receiving the award.
Wildeman named to NFCA South All-Region Team
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced its yearly NFCA Division I All-Region honors, which consists of 380 student-athletes from 154 programs.
Central Arkansas softball's Jenna Wildeman was selected to the South All-Region First Team as an outfielder.
Wildeman finished the season with 56 stolen bases, which leads the NCAA by 10 heading into the weekend.
She collected 69 hits, which was tied for 12th in the nation and led the Southland conference.
She led the team with a .390 batting average, which was fourth in the SLC. She scored a team-high 43 runs. She recorded seven doubles and drove in 16 runs. She produced an on-base percentage of .435 and added six sac bunts. Defensively, she compiled a .970 field percentage with 62 putouts and two assists.
Earlier in the postseason, Wildeman was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-SLC, and was in the top-30 for the NFCA Freshman of the Year. Click here for a full list of NFCA All-Region Teams.
