University of Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith earned his second ASUN Offensive Player of the Week honor Monday after UCA's 42-21 road victory over Abilene Christian last Saturday.
Smith, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior from Conway, completed 28 of 38 passes (73.6 percent) for 358 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
Smith helped engineer a comeback that saw the Bears score 35 consecutive points to win the game going away.
He completed passes to 11 different players, and touchdowns to three different players.
Smith is tied for first in the nation with 18 passing touchdowns and ranks fourth with 1,603 passing yards.
He is averaging 320.6 passing yards per game, ranking eighth in the nation.
Smith's award was the third consecutive Offensive Player of the Week award for a UCA player and the ninth football weekly award of the season for UCA.
The Bears are off this week before hosting Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 16 on "The Stripes" at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
