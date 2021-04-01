The Southland Conference announced its yearly Student-Athlete of the Year along with its all-academic teams for women's basketball on Wednesday.
Lucy Ibeh earned First-Team All-Academic SLC after she posted a 4.0 GPA along with her athletic achievements.
Ibeh led the team with 12.8 points per game. She produced two games with 30-plus points, which led the conference.
She also led the team with 6.6 rebounds per game with a total of 172 rebounds.
She recorded a team-high 56 steals and added 24 assists in her 26 games.
She finished seventh in the Southland in points per game and 11th in rebounds per game.
Her field-goal percentage of 46.7 was the 13th best in the SLC.
With 2.2 steals per game, she ranked eighth in the conference.
Off of the court she has been an exceptional student as she has compiled a perfect 4.0 GPA while pursuing a degree in family and consumer science.
Beach Volleyball
The duo of Evelyn Griffith and Faith Hasness were named SLC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week after they posted a perfect 2-0 day in Springfield, Missouri.
The tandem of Griffith and Hasness were key to UCA's 2-0 day at the Bear Challenge on March 26.
The pair won their first matchup of the day against Ottawa's No. 2 duo 21-9 and 21-16.
Griffith and Hasness came up huge for Central Arkansas against Missouri State.
The dynamic UCA duo won the first set 21-15, but dropped the second set 22-20.
With the overall match tied at 2-2, the match was determined by the winners of the No. 2 matchup.
Hasness and Griffith were resilient in the third set as they won their matchup and secured the 3-2 victory for UCA.
Griffith and Hasness have been solid all season for the Beach Bears as they have recorded an 11-8 record at the No. 2 spot.
UCA returns to action on Friday for the Beach Bear Invitational.
This will be the first time the Beach Bears will be at home as they welcome Little Rock, North Alabama and Hendrix. First serves are scheduled for 10 a.m.
Track and Field
The Southland Conference announced its yearly Student-Athlete of the Year and the all-academic teams for men's and women's cross country on Thursday.
Alex Hanson, Max Nores, Tamara Reeves and Kennedy Timmerman were all selected to their respective second-teams.
Hanson led the men at the Southland Championships with a 12th-place time of 24:13.66, which is the best time in UCA history, and earned a third-team all-conference honor in the process.
Nores placed 17th at the championships with a run of 24:34.84.
On the women's side, Reeves paced the Bears with a career-best time of 21:06.94 and set the third-fastest time in UCA history in the process.
Her run earned her a sixth-place finish and Second-Team All-SLC honors in the process.
Timmerman posted a personal-best run of 21:46.84 and earned third-team honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.