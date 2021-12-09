Alberto Suarez and Karim Diao were both honored after having strong individual seasons.
Suarez and Diao were both named to the Atlantic All-Region First Team by the United Soccer Coaches.
Diao, a midfielder from Bordeaux, France, scored six goals and provided one assist in 12 starts for the Bears. Playing over 1,000 minutes with three game-winning goals.
The captain and center back from Zaragosa, Spain, scored a team-high eight goals with one assist.
With over 1,400 minutes played and three game-winning goals for the Bears, Suarez capped off one of the best season's in UCA history.
Catch the Bears in action this spring with friendlies to be released at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.