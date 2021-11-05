ATLANTA, Georgia — The Central Arkansas men's soccer team earned multiple individual honors after a complete season in its first year in the ASUN Conference.
While the team earned a share of the ASUN regular season title, multiple individuals earned honors in the postseason.
Alberto Suarez led the way for the Bears earning multiple honors including ASUN Player of the Year and ASUN Defensive Player of the Year.
Suarez captained the Bears to a 10-5 record overall while scoring seven goals and providing one assist.
The senior from Zaragoza, Spain, was a unanimous decision for the ASUN First Team.
Karim Diao earned ASUN First Team honors after a successful first season with the Bears. Diao scored four goals and provided one assist in 10 starts. The midfielder from France scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over FGCU in a crucial conference win.
Vicent Abaso was named to the ASUN Second Team after an incredible senior season. Abaso scored four goals from his midfield position including the game winner over North Florida and another against Bellarmine.
Zach Schawl earned his name to the ASUN Second Team after a stellar season between the sticks.
The sophomore goalkeeper only allowed three goals in ASUN play with six starts in conference play. Keeping six clean sheets and making 34 saves in 13 matches played.
Kris Naicker earned a place on the ASUN All-Freshman team after coming into his own during his first year for the Bears. The defender scored one goal from his outside back position while also creating multiple chances. Making 12 starts and over 1121 minutes, Naicker made a big impact for the side.
Jonathan Randall was also named to the ASUN All-Freshman team after a season with one goal and four assists. Randall's first goal for the Bears came at home in a 3-1 victory over Liberty. The forward has slowly come into his own as the season has come along.
Pablo Azcona was named to the ASUN All-Academic Team after performing well both in the classroom and on the pitch. Azcona, a senior, holds a 3.90 GPA in Business Administration. Azcona scored one goal and provided two assists for the Bears this season.
Head coach Frank Kohlenstein was named as ASUN Coach of the Year after taking the Bears to earn a share of the ASUN Regular Season Title. The Bears were predicted to finish seventh in the league.
Central Arkansas is hosting part of the 2021 ASUN Championships. With the Bears earning a first-round bye until the semifinals, which takes place Nov. 7. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Bill Stephens Complex.
