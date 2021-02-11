UCA women’s soccer freshman defender Zoe Van de Cloot was voted as the Defensive Player of the Week by coaches and sports information directors from the Southland Conference on Tuesday.
Van de Cloot played a major role in the 5-2 win for the Central Arkansas Bears over the Golden Eagles of ORU on Feb. 5.
The freshman outside back scored the opening goal on Friday in the 22nd minute of the match.
Van de Cloot's shot came from just on the edge of the area when she blasted the ball into the bottom right corner to give the Bears the lead.
Van de Cloot supplied a cross to the feet of a teammate in the 75th minute which put the score at 4-2 in Tulsa.
Van de Cloot played a total of 86 minutes during the match and dominated the right side, starting as the right back in a 4-5-1 formation.
Van de Cloot and the Bears are back in action Friday at SFA, but return home Feb. 26 against Southeastern Louisiana.
UCA Baseball
The University of Central Arkansas had two players named to the 2021 preseason All-Southland Conference baseball team Wednesday.
Seniors Conner Williams and Beau Orlando were first-team selections announced by the conference office. The SLC preseason poll will be announced Thursday.
Williams, a right-handed relief pitcher from Conway, finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a league-best six saves in just eight appearances. He had a 0.69 ERA and struck out 21 batters and walked just two in 13 innings.
Williams had four appearances with at least three strikeouts and fanned at least one batter in all eight outings.
Williams had a 4-1 record with a pair of saves and 42 strikeouts in 2019.
Orlando, a third baseman from Houston, Texas, hit .392 over 16 games in 2020, with a slugging percentage of .431 and an on-base percentage of .515. Orlando had 20 hits, 11 runs scored and seven RBI, and also drew a team-high 11 walks. He had three three-hit games and five multi-hit games.
Orlando hit .290 with 36 RBI in 56 starts in the full 2019 season.
The Bears open the 2021 season with a four-game home series against Western Illinois that begins at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Bear Stadium.
Hendrix Football
Hendrix quarterback Jacob Wood has been voted the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
Wood earned the honor for the first time in his career after making his first-ever start in a 37-27 win at Millsaps (Mississippi) on Feb. 6.
Wood accounted for 364 of his team's 391 yards of total offense. He rushed 15 times for 146 yards and a score. Wood also threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns. All were career-highs.
Wood opened with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Blake Hinton before a 30-yard touchdown scamper midway through the second quarter.
He connected with Hinton on a second scoring toss, this time from 14 yards out, with 4:28 left in the third quarter.
Hendrix won its third-consecutive SAA game and improved to 7-1 in season openers and 6-2 all-time against the Majors under Buck Buchanan.
Linebacker Myles Myers of Birmingham-Southern (Alabama) and kicker Hunter Sellen of Millsaps, were named the SAA Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.
Hendrix hosts Austin (Texas) on Saturday. Kickoff from Young-Wise Memorial Stadium is set for noon.
