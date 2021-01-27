The University of Central Arkansas grabbed its first conference honor of the spring season as the Bears No. 3 propelled them to their first victory of the year.
Junior Yada Vasupongchai took home the Southland Conference's second weekly honor as she finished her weekend 4-0 against Belmont and Austin Peay University.
After falling against quality opponents all season, the Bears flipped a switch this past weekend.
UCA claimed a victory over Belmont 7-0 and fell short to the Ohio Valley Conference powerhouse Austin Peay, 4-3.
Leading the charge in those two matches was the Bears No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles player Vasupongchai.
The junior established her dominance in the doubleheader's early goings as she grabbed a quick singles victory over the Bruins Erin Allen, 6-2, 6-4.
She continued her success as she worked with doubles partner, sophomore Mei Ishimura, to claim the match against the Bruins No. 2 squad 6-3.
While her success against Belmont was impressive, it was her victories against the Governors that gave her this conference honor.
Vasupongchai faced off against rising sophomore Jana Leder in a big-time matchup.
Leder finished her 2019-20 campaign 10-1 from the No. 2 and No. 3 singles and 6-4 from the No. 1 doubles position.
Vasupongchai doubled Leder's career losses in singles play, as the Bears No. 3 won the match 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.
She quickly followed that up by defeating Leder and her partner Aleks Topalovic 6-4.
For Vasupongchai, this is her first career Southland Conference Player of the Week selection.
She is also the 12th player in UCA history to have been awarded this Southland Conference honor.
Up Next for Vasupongchai and the Bears, they will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to match up against Samford University at noon Saturday.
Hendrix Swimming and Diving
For the second time in her career, Hendrix's Kirsten Nicholas has been named the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
In the Jan. 22 dual meet at Principia (Illinois), Nicholas won the 1-meter event with 163 points and the 3-meter dive with a total of 146.9.
During the Panther Invitational on Jan. 23, hosted by Principia, she won the 1-meter with 161.75 points and improved her total in the 3-meter with a score of 173.1.
The Warriors defeated the Panthers, 107-73, in the dual meet and won their fourth-consecutive Panther Invitational after amassing 696 points.
Lauren Cordes of Rhodes (Tennessee), was voted SAA Swimmer of the Week.
Hendrix travels to Ozarks (Arkansas) on Friday for a dual meet starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.