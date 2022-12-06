x

Central Arkansas defensive end David Walker is one of three finalists for the Buch Buchanan Award. The award recognizes the national defensive player of the year at the NCAA Division I FCS level.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

University of Central Arkansas defensive end David Walker has been invited to the FCS National Awards banquet in January as one of the three finalists for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award.

Walker, a sophomore from Stuttgart, Ark., joins William and Mary linebacker John Pius and Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh as the final three of the 30 orginal finalists. The award recognizes the national defensive player of the year at the NCAA Division I FCS level.

